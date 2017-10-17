Driver escapes after truck ends up in ocean at Falmouth Town Landing

FALMOUTH — A driver whose brakes failed ended up in the ocean near the pier at Town Landing Monday night.

The driver suffered no serious injuries and was not taken to the hospital after being evaluated at the scene, according to Lt. John Kilbride of the Falmouth Police Department.

Kilbride said the male driver was stopped near the top of Town Landing Road attempting to retrieve mail from his mailbox when the brakes on his 2000 Chevy pickup truck failed at about 9:15 p.m.

“He was launched into the water about 100 feet out,” Kilbride said.

The driver was able to get the window of the truck down and escape before the vehicle began taking on water, Kilbride said.

Kilbride said a “full complement” of police, fire and paramedic crews responded to the scene and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection was also notified, in case any gas or oil leaked from the truck.

He said no damage was done to town property and the truck was safely towed out of the water.