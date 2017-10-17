Driver dies in Durham crash; 2 others injured

DURHAM — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision on Royalsborough Road/Route 136 on Monday morning, Lt. Glenn Holt of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The identities of the female driver, who died at the scene near 281 Royalsborough Road, and her male passenger were not being released until family members were notified, the release said.

Lt. Holt said Henry Hudson Jr., 70, of Harrison, was driving a 2017 GMC pickup south on the road when the woman driving a 2009 Nissan sedan north pulled into the southbound lane, striking the truck head-on.

Hudson was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises, and released, the officer said.

A male passenger in the Nissan was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with serious injuries, Holt said.

Both vehicles landed in the ditch on the southbound lane.

Royalsborough Road was closed and traffic was rerouted for about three hours while the accident was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. The accident is being reconstructed by Maine State Police and both vehicles have been impounded pending the investigation.

— Sun Journal

