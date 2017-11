SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust is scheduled to elect Heather Drake president at its annual meeting Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The meeting will be held at Fore River Brewing Co., 45 Huntress Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. An RSVP is appreciated and can be made to sopolandtrust@gmail.com.

Drake will succeed Kate Lewis.