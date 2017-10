BRUNSWICK — Nearly 70 employers are expected to have booths at the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber’s Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cook’s Corner Mall, 172 Bath Road.

The event is co-sponsored by the Southern Midcoast CareerCenter. Attendees should bring their resume and be prepared to participate in interview-style conversations with potential employers.

For more questions, call the Career Center at 373-4000.