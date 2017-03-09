Downed wires spark Falmouth brush fire

FALMOUTH — Downed wires on Falmouth Road sparked a small brush fire early Thursday afternoon, March 9. Fire Chief Howard Rice said strong winds blew a tree down, which took power lines with it. The power lines landed partly in the road and partially along the side of the road. Sparks from the wire set fire to brush along the side of the road, Rice said. Fire crews closed Falmouth Road for a time between Middle and Woodville. Rice said firefighters had to wait for representatives from Central Maine Power to turn the power off before they could approach and put the fire out.

