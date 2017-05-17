Divers join search for missing Harpswell boater

HARPSWELL — The Maine Marine Patrol was still searching Wednesday afternoon for Stephen Wines, a 27-year-old Bailey Island man who reportedly fell from his boat into the Androscoggin River near Brunswick on May 12.

Marine Patrol and Brunswick police were focusing search efforts on the area between Bay Bridge Landing and Merrymeeting Bay, according to Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols.

On Wednesday morning, searchers employed sonar technology to help Maine State Police divers search below the surface of the water, Nichols said. Otherwise, the searchers provided no new updates.

Last week, the Brunswick and Topsham fire departments deployed search boats after onshore witnesses dialed 911 when they saw Wines and his brother, William, pass by Friday evening in the water. William, 30, made it to shore and was treated at nearby Midcoast Hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.

Their small recreational vessel was recovered, police said. A set of life jackets was also recovered; according to reports, neither man was wearing one.

The search was temporarily suspended at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13, due to stormy weather, but resumed Monday morning.