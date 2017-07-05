Discarded fireworks cause Scarborough fire

SCARBOROUGH — Fire Department officials said an early morning fire at 19 Lillian Way on Wednesday was started by improperly discarded consumer fireworks.

“The fireworks were not fully extinguished” when they were placed in a black plastic bag next to the house, Capt. Jim Butler said. He said the resulting fire caused “heavy damage” to the roof and attic area of the three-bedroom home.

There were no injuries, but Butler said the home is uninhabitable due to the smoke and water damage. He said it took firefighters about an hour to fully extinguish the flames.

Butler warned that consumer fireworks “can stay warm for quite awhile” after they’ve been discharges and should be watered down before disposal.