Delaware man arrested in Bath for drug sales

BATH — Police and drug agents on Tuesday arrested a Delaware man they allege was selling crack cocaine and heroin.

Kyle Rivers, 25, of Bear, Delaware, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Mid-Coast District Task Force spent the past month investigating the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine throughout the Bath and Brunswick areas, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, agents and Bath police stopped Rivers, who was driving a rental car in Bath. He was arrested without incident and taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, with bail set at $50,000 cash.

Rivers’ past conviction for heroin possession in Maryland, for which he is still on probation, caused the charges to be aggravated, McCausland said.

Officers from the Bath, Brunswick and Topsham police departments, and deputies from the Sagadahoc and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices, assisted in the investigation.