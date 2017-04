Deering senior Jacob Tosi recently received a $500 scholarship from the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Association as a Scholar Athlete. Tosi, the son of Erin Tosi and Greg Tosi, who is the longtime athletic trainer at Deering, played football and lacrosse and ran cross country and track during his high school career. He plans to attend Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut next year.

0