Deering runners turn heads at New England meet

A select group of cross country runners from the city took part in the New England championship meet Saturday in Belfast. Deering’s girls finished 21st (Pinkerton, New Hampshire placed first) and had the second-best showing among Maine schools, trailing only Camden Hills. The Rams were led by Sierra Aponte-Clarke, who was 58th for scoring purposes, completing the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 52.80 seconds. Nicole Whipkey placed 60th (19:54.25). Also scoring were Lucy Tumavicus (115th, 20:54.90), Grace Tumavicus (121st, 20:58.91) and Hadley Poirier (127th, 21:06.41). In the boys’ meet, won by Xavier, Connecticut, Deering came in 16th. The Rams were led by Yahya Nure (fifth, 16:01.23) and Alec Troxell (12th, 16:05.64). Also scoring were Abdikadir Abdirahman (136th, 17:36.19) and Jerry Mixangelo (154th, 17:47.19). Waynflete’s Henry Spritz, the Class C individual champion, had the 160th-best individual time (17:26.15).

