Deering Rams Winter Athletes of the Year

EZRA CHAPOLA, Senior-Track

Chapola wasn’t just a state champion jumper this spring. He rewrote the record book in the process and etched his name in program lore.

Chapola, who originally hails from Malawi, started jumping freshman year at Deering and while he’s also played soccer in high school, his greatest success has come in track and field.

“Jumping is less stressful than sprinting,” Chapola said. “I like to push my body and to improve. I’m hyper-competitive. I like being pushed and I need to win.”

Chapola didn’t score at states as a freshman or sophomore, but as a junior, he placed fourth in the triple jump and made a major leap up the standings this winter.

Chapola had a solid regular season and won the senior triple jump at Southwesterns. He then saved his best for last, posting a top triple jump of 43 feet, 7.5 inches at states, to not only win the Class A title, but to set a new school record in that event in the process. Chapola also came in fifth in the long jump, helping Deering to a third-place team finish.

Chapola qualified for the SMAA first-team in the senior triple jump and the 4×400 relay and the third-team in the senior long jump.

“The season ended well,” Chapola said. “Winning a state title was the goal.”

Chapola now turns his attention to winning a championship outdoors (as a junior, he came in fifth in the triple jump). He’ll also compete in the long jump, the 200 and relays.

Chapola, who is also a member of Deering’s Student Senate, plans on studying biology or neuroscience in college. He’s undecided on where he wants to go or if he’ll compete at the next level.

He’s certainly made a mark at this one. Ezra Chapola, Deering’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, soared past the competition and ensured no one will forget his contributions to the Rams program.

Coach Gerry Myatt’s comment: “Ezra’s a mover and a shaker. He worked hard and saw to it that others worked hard. He’s a gamer. He’ll say, ‘I’ll feel it,’ and he’ll do it. He became a technician in the triple jump and got very good. He was a great leader for our team. The kids looked up to him.”

Female:

TASIA TITHERINGTON, Senior-Basketball

Titherington has been an integral member of Deering’s basketball team since taking the floor her freshman year, but it was as a senior that she did it all, leading the Rams to within a whisper of the state final.

Titherington grew up in Portland and started playing basketball in middle school. By her freshman season at Deering, it was clear she was one of the most talented players around as she earned a starting spot and averaged 12.1 points per game. She averaged 12.6 points per contest as a sophomore and made the SMAA third-team and as a junior, Titherington scored 13.2 points per game and again was named to the third-team.

As a senior, Titherington continued to score, rebound and play solid defense and she emerged as a leader for a Rams team which had to overcome some adversity, including some tough difficult losses and the absence of injured senior post standout Amanda Brett.

Titherington averaged 14.2 points, 52.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals, drained 38 3-point shots and wound up four points shy of the 1,000 thresh-hold for her career. Titherington would be named a first-team SMAA all-star, a first-team Class AA North all-star and she took part in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

Deering won just 11 games in the regular season, but hit its stride late before beating Lewiston (behind 17 points from Titherington) in the quarterfinals and Edward Little (behind Titherington’s 18 points) in the semifinals. In the regional final, Titherington scored 21 points, but the Rams dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Oxford Hills.

“I’m happy we got to the regional final,” Titherington said. “Not a lot of people thought we’d make it.”

In addition to her time with Deering, Titherington spent three years playing AAU with the Blue Wave program.

“I like being on a team,’ Titherington said. “I’m very competitive and I want to win.”

Titherington hopes to play in college and figures to make an impact when she gets the chance.

She certainly turned heads during her high school career. Tasia Titherington, Deering’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, saved her best for last and will go down as one of the best players the Rams have produced in recent seasons.

Coach Mike Murphy’s comment: “Tasia grew immensely from freshman year. She’s been our leading scorer for four seasons. She’s a great shooter and a great kid. We wanted the ball in her hands when the other team was going to foul. She was just so tough. She’s been our backbone. She’ll be tough to replace.”

