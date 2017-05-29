Deering boys lead strong city showing at SMAA meet

Deering’s Jerry Mixangelo competes in the boys’ 400 at the SMAA meet. Mixangelo was eighth individually. The Rams were second to Scarborough as a team.

SMAA meet photos by Adam Birt.

WMC meet photos by John Jensenius.

More photos below.

The outdoor track postseason got underway Saturday with the conference championship meets and if those results were any indication, local teams and athletes will do very well at the state meets this coming weekend.

In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association championship meet in North Berwick, Deering’s boys had 80 points to finish second to Scarborough (131). Cheverus (20) came in ninth and Portland (8) tied Noble for 14th place.

The Rams were led by Yahya Nure, who won the two-mile in 9 minutes, 40.86 seconds, and their first-place 4×800 relay team (Nure, Jerry Mixangelo, Masho Gebremikael and Alec Troxell, 8:21.66).

Ezra Chapola finished second in the long jump (20 feet-3.75 inches) and third in the triple jump (41-11.5). Emmanuel Lam finished second in the high jump (5-10). Josh Paisley was runner-up in the javelin (152-7). Troxell finished third in the 800 (2:01.88). Hisham Ramadan finished fourth in the 400 (52.88 seconds). Loki Anda came in fourth in the high jump (5-8). Kabala Muka was fifth in the shot put (44-6.5). Samacha Sam came in fifth in the 200 (23.68). The 4×100 (45.30) and 4×400 (3:40.87) relay teams both placed third.

The Stags were paced by Owen Burke, who was runner-up in the 400 (52.37). Also scoring were Steven Larkin (third in the two-mile, 9:59.18), John Stokes (sixth in the shot put, 44-4.25), Taylor Grassi (sixth in the high jump, 5-6) and their fifth-place 4×400 (3:44.59) and 4×800 (8:49.12) relay teams.

The Bulldogs’ points came from Clinton Nicolai, who was runner-up in the discus (150-10).

In the girls’ meet, won by Thornton Academy with 85 points, Cheverus (63 points) came in fourth, Deering (29) was 10th, Portland (11) came in 12th and Maine Girls’ Academy (2) finished 16th.

The Stags went 1-2 in the 400, as Emma Gallant won with a time of 58.03 and Ashley Turner was second in 59.97. Emma White won the long jump (17-9). Hannah Abbott finished runner-up in the shot put (34-8.75) and was fifth in the discus (99-8.5). Mary Jerome finished sixth in discus (97-9). Katelyn Gendron placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.22). Caroline Ford was sixth in the 100 (13.46). Cheverus won the 4×100 (50.35) and 4×400 (4:04.94) relays and placed fifth in the 4×800 relay (10:21.15).

The Rams were led by their runner-up 4×400 relay team (4:18.09). The 4×800 team came in third (10:02.75) and the 4×100 squad placed fifth (53.42). Annah Rossvall finished third in the 300 hurdles (48.54). Nicole Whipkey was third in the 800 (2:26.67). Gaia Zampieri came in sixth in the 400 (1:03.01).

The Bulldogs were paced by Ella Altidor, who finished third in the 200 (27.32) and fourth in the 100 (13.32). Maggie Hosmer came in sixth in the 800 (2:31.97).

The Lions’ points came from Sam Witkowski (fifth in the pole vault, 9-0).

In the Western Maine Conference meet, held in Naples, Waynflete’s girls tallied 20 points to come in ninth in Division II (Wells was first with 153 points). Abby Pipkin won the 800 (2:24.26) and the mile (5:26.97).

The Flyers boys were also ninth with 1 point (Wells won with 195 points). The point came from Henry Spritz, who was sixth in the mile (4:42.24).

States

Cheverus, Deering and Portland will take part in the Class A state meet Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

Waynflete travels to Foxcroft Academy for the Class C state meet.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Cheverus’ Emily Turner takes part in the 400 during Saturday’s SMAA championship meet. Turner finished second behind teammate Emma Gallant and the Stags were fourth as a team.

Cheverus’ Will Peterson runs in the SMAA boys’ mile.

Deering’s Madison Alves takes part in the SMAA girls’ high jump.

Portland’s Inez Braceras was 11th in the SMAA girls’ mile.

Waynflete’s Henry Spritz takes part in the boys’ 800 at the WMC meet. Spritz wound up seventh in that event.

Waynflete’s Abby Pipkin leads the pack in the girls’ 800 at the Western Maine Conference championship meet Saturday. Pipkin won that event and took the mile as well.