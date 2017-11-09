Deering baseball standout commits to Merrimack

Deering senior Jack Lynch, joined by family and teammates, signs his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to attend and play baseball at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts. Lynch said that while he’s greatly enjoyed his time playing for the Rams, he’s eager to play for the Warriors.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Lynch said. “I love baseball. I’ve been working forever and I think my hard work paid off. I was looking at other schools too, but Merrimack was my top choice. I’m mainly going to be a utility player, playing infield and outfield. Playing for Deering has been awesome. We support each other so much. We’re like a family. That’s made me love the game even more. I’d like to make a deep run in the playoffs and have a blast with my teammates.”