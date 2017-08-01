Death at Brunswick beach ruled a suicide

BRUNSWICK — Police said the death of man whose body was found July 29 on Thomas Point Beach was a suicide.

Brunswick police called in Maine State Police to help investigate the “suspicious” scene near where James Bragg, 28, of Brunswick, was found dead on Saturday morning at 8:08 a.m. by a friend, according to Brunswick Cmdr. Mark Waltz.

Waltz described the scene in “a state a disarray,” raising suspicious about the cause of death. He declined to elaborate.

Local and state police spent the day processing the scene in view of visitors to the Thomas Point campground, where Waltz said Bragg resided.

Police concluded that the death was a suicide following an autopsy conducted Sunday, Waltz said. He said the police activity might have contributed to rumors of foul play circulated over the weekend.