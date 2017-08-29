Deadline nears for Brunswick health expo exhibitors

BRUNSWICK — The annual People Plus Health Expo will take place at the Cook’s Corner Mall Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More than 70 exhibitors are expected at the fair, which last year saw a record 700 attendees. The event is an opportunity to learn more about topics related to aging in Maine, such medical and community resources, fitness and health, new technology, and housing/respite care.

The expo is still accepting registration from exhibitors, and will through Sept. 8. Visit www.peopleplusmaine.org for more information, or call 729-0757.