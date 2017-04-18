Deadline near for Cumberland, North Yarmouth candidates

CUMBERLAND — Nomination papers for candidates for elected offices here and in North Yarmouth are due back to town offices Thursday, April 27.

In Cumberland, one at-large Town Council seat and one seat representing Cumberland Center are on the June 13 ballot. Two Cumberland seats are also available on the School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors.

In North Yarmouth, two seats are available on the Select Board and one on the SAD 51 board. One seat is open on the Cemetery Commission, and three on the Budget Committee.