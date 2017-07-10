Dance Mile promises fun, fitness in Portland's Old Port

PORTLAND — The Dance Mile, which originated in Portland and has now spread to seven major cities across the country, will be celebrated in the Old Port on Saturday, July 15.

Described as “an interactive fitness festival” by founder Patrick Hackleman, the Dance Mile includes a Zumba warm up, a dance through the streets led by a DJ and an after party.

This year’s event benefits Equality Maine and kicks off at 6 p.m. at the corner of Temple and Federal streets. Tickets are $39 for adults and $12 for kids. Registration begins at 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event is alcohol free, Hackleman said.