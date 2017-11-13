Cumberland Woodbank hopes storm will help replenish supply

NORTH YARMOUTH — Having recently delivered its last supply of seasoned firewood, the Cumberland Woodbank is looking for donations of trees felled by the Oct. 30 storm.

The Woodbank – which last year moved from the Cumberland Public Works facility to 46 Walnut Hill Parkway in North Yarmouth – has provided fuel assistance to those in need for 10 years. The nonprofit organization delivers firewood to paying customers, and to those in need who can burn wood for heat. Funds raised from firewood sales pay for fuel for those who cannot burn wood.

The Woodbank is seeking hardwood donations after the recent wind and rain storm. It does not accept softwoods like hemlock, spruce and pine.

“We’ve gotten a flood of phone calls from people that want to donate wood,” Woodbank board member Bruce Wildes said. “They’re saying, ‘We’ve got a tree down in our yard, can you come pick it up?'”

The Woodbank is unable to collect wood from donors, Wildes said, but the organization welcomes deliveries. Wood must be 24 inches in diameter at most, free of hardware, wires and cables, and rot-free. If cut to stove length, the wood must be no longer than 22 inches.

Log onto woodbank.org, or call 747-2868 for more information. The Woodbank prefers to be informed in advance of deliveries so donated wood can be placed in appropriate locations, Wildes said.

In related news, the Woodbank will hold its sixth annual “Free Eat for Heat Wood Bankquet” fundraising dinner Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Volunteers this year delivered 72 cords of wood to 43 homes, and raised more than $17,000 toward fuel assistance, according to Wildes.

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.

Bruce Wildes, board member of the Cumberland Woodbank, welcomes donated hardwood from trees felled by the recent wind and rain storm. The Woodbank provides firewood to area families in need, and uses money from sales to those who can afford wood to buy fuel for those who cannot burn wood.