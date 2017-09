Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported between Aug. 21-27.

Fire calls

8/25 at 11:05 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Blanchard Road.

8/25 at 2:05 p.m. Detector activation on Blanchard Road.

8/26 at 9:52 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Pleasant Valley Road.

8/27 at 1:06 p.m. Gas leak on Mill Road.

8/30 at 5:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Greely Road and Brookside Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Aug. 24-30.