Cumberland Police Beat: Sept. 28

Arrests

9/14 at 10:06 p.m. Kestle Gauthier, 24, of Goose Pond Road, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Goose Pond Road on an outstanding warrant.

9/17 at 1:23 a.m. James Megquier, 56, of Henry Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Corey Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 11-17.

Fire calls

9/14 at 8:43 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

9/14 at 4:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Road in North Yarmouth.

9/14 at 9:09 p.m. System malfunction on Harris Road.

9/15 at 5:12 p.m. Motor vehicle fire in Gray.

9/16 at 6:57 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Hawthorne Court.

9/17 at 4:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Range and Winn roads.

9/19 at 10:05 a.m. Outdoor rubbish fire on Bruce Hill Road.

9/19 at 10:38 a.m. Alarm system activation on Main Street.

9/20 at 7:30 p.m. Cooking fire on Drowne Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Sept. 14-20.