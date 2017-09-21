Cumberland Police Beat: Sept. 21

Arrests

9/9 at 7:51 p.m. Lindsey Hersey, 38, of Victoria Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Walnut Hill Road in North Yarmouth, and charged with operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless conduct.

Summonses

9/9 at 6:13 p.m. Michael Langston, 38, of Kathy Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

9/9 at 1:53 p.m. Water problem on Mere Wind Road.

9/9 at 1:58 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Hawthorne Court.

9/12 at 1:10 p.m. Gasoline spill at Cumberland Service Plaza.

9/13 at 9:26 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in Gray.

9/13 at 5:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Blackstrap and Gray roads.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Sept. 7-13.