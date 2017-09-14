Cumberland Police Beat: Sept. 14

Arrests

9/2 at noon. Dale Ferguson, 45, of Runnells Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Summonses

8/31 at 4:13 p.m. Christian Shea III, 34, of Congress Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Skillin Road on a charge of operating without a license (90 days expired).

9/3 at 9:05 a.m. Leanne Parker, 50, of Blake Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

8/31 at 12:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

9/1 at 8:38 a.m. Building fire on Crystal Lane.

9/2 at 7:35 a.m. Gas leak at Greely High School.

9/2 at 3 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Cross and Winn roads.

9/2 at 11:03 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Mackworth Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.