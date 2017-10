Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported between Sept. 18-24.

Fire calls

9/26 at 6:05 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

9/26 at 4:36 p.m. Forest fire in Windham.

9/27 at 5:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

9/27 at 11:37 a.m. Alarm system activation on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Sept. 21-27.