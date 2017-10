Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 10-15.

Summonses

10/12 at 4:44 a.m. William Blowers, 39, of Orchard Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

10/15 at 12:24 p.m. Oil spill on Valley Road.

10/16 at 1:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

10/17 at 7:23 p.m. Alarm system activation on York Ledge Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Oct. 12-18.