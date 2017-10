Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 2-10.

Fire calls

10/8 at 12:40 p.m. Vicinity alarm on Gray Road.

10/9 at 6:17 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

10/11 at 2:03 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Sea Cove Road.

10/11 at 2:36 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Hawthorne Court.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Oct. 5-11.