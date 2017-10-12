Cumberland Police Beat: Oct. 12

Arrests

9/28 at 9:25 p.m. Gary Peaslee Jr., 30, of Jack Hall Road, New Gloucester, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Blanchard Road.

10/1 at 8:41 p.m. Krystal Golder, 31, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Gray Road.

Summonses

9/30 at 3:48 a.m. Joshua Pollard, 18, of Hawkes Farm Road, Windham, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Fairgrounds Road on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor.

10/1 at 10:20 p.m. Huda Elnour, 51, of Conifer Lane, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

9/28 at 7:52 a.m. Public service assistance on Blanchard Road.

9/28 at 8:47 a.m. Potential electrocution on Blanchard Road.

9/28 at 6:06 p.m. Citizen complaint on Hawthorne Court.

9/29 at 7:53 a.m. Public service assistance on Blanchard Road.

10/2 at 7:13 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Valley Road and Pleasant Valley roads.

10/2 at 7:13 p.m. Motor vehicle fire in Gray.

10/3 at 6:15 a.m. Gas leak on Tuttle Road.

10/3 at 6:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Foreside and Powell roads.

10/4 at 7:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.