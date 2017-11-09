Cumberland Police Beat: Nov. 9

Arrests

10/23 at 10:16 p.m. Richard Tracy, 26, of Highland Avenue, Auburn, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/28 at 10:39 p.m. Lauren Johnson, 27, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/26 at 1:25 a.m. Katie Berryman, 23, of Longwoods Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Longwoods Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days.

Fire calls

10/27 at 6:47 p.m. Public service on Drowne Road.

10/29 at 5:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in Gray.

10/29 at 12:48 p.m. Building fire on Haskell Road.

10/29 at 5:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road in North Yarmouth.

10/30 at 2:44 a.m. Electrical wiring problem on Orchard Road.

10/30 at 11:01 a.m. Power line down on Tuttle Road.

10/30 at 11:21 a.m. Power line down on Tuttle Road.

10/30 at 11:37 a.m. Power line down on Ledge Drive.

10/30 at 1:41 p.m. Power line down on Middle Road.

10/30 at 2:03 p.m. Cooking fire on Drowne Road.

10/30 at 7:09 p.m. Hazardous condition on Castlerock Drive.

10/31 at 6:35 a.m. Person in distress on Emerald Drive.

10/31 at 8:46 a.m. Electrical wiring problem on Forest Lane.

10/31 at 9:45 a.m. Public service on Wildwood Boulevard.

10/31 at 11:03 a.m. Public service on Middle Road.

10/31 at 11:28 a.m. Water problem on Bruce Hill Road.

10/31 at 1:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Hemlock Drive.

10/31 at 7:17 p.m. System malfunction on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.