Cumberland Police Beat: Nov. 2

Arrests

10/18 at 11:13 p.m. Michelle Maloney, 51, of Racehorse Drive, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes at the Cumberland Fairgrounds on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

10/19 at 2:47 a.m.Jacob Goodspeed, 37, of Anderson Road, Windham, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road, and charged with violating conditions of release, illegal attachment of license plates and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/22 at 10:24 p.m. Papy Musongela, 42, of Weymouth Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Gray Road, and charged with operating beyond driver’s license restrictions and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

10/17 at 10:44 p.m. Lisa Duvall, 47, of Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days.

Fire calls

10/21 at 6:15 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.

10/22 at 6:27 p.m. Cooking fire on Country Charm Road.

10/24 at 9:52 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Coveside Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Oct. 19-25.