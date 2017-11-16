Cumberland Police Beat: Nov. 16

Arrests

10/31 at 5:38 p.m. Shane Hinkle, 22, of Beagle Lane, Turner, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Range Road.

Summonses

11/1 at 9:39 a.m. Carley Klippert, 26, of Crossing Brook Road, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Merriman on Harris Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days.

Fire calls

11/2 at 8:21 a.m. Power line down on Sanderson Road.

11/2 at 8:27 a.m. Citizen complaint on Flintlock Drive.

11/3 at 2:39 p.m. Power line down on Tuttle Road.

11/3 at 7:02 p.m. Power line down on Valley Road.

11/5 at 5:12 p.m. Gasoline spill on Foreside Road.

11/6 at 6:04 p.m. Electrical wiring or equipment problem at Valley Road and Homestead Lane.

11/6 at 4:27 p.m. Power line down on Ledge Road.

11/6 at 8:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Emerald Drive.

11/8 at 12:34 a.m. Service call on Harmon Way.

11/8 at 9:12 p.m. Motor vehicle fire in Gray.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to six calls from Nov. 2-8.