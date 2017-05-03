Cumberland Police Beat: May 4

Arrests

4/20 at 5:33 p.m. Ryan Preston, 31, of Temple Hill Road, Harrison, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

4/19 at 11:25 a.m. A 15-year-old male, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons by Officer Kirk Mazuzan on Tuttle Road on a charge of terrorizing.

4/22 at 7:07 p.m. Christopher Boone, 25, of Outlook Drive, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Merriman on Gray Road on a charge of attaching false license plates.

Fire calls

4/23 at 12:09 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.

4/23 at 2:18 p.m. Accident at Orchard Road and Kerri Drive.

4/23 at 9:56 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

4/26 at 11:01 a.m. Alarm system activation on Thomas Drive.

4/26 at 12:01 p.m. Alarm system activation on Jessie’s Lane.

4/26 at 5:22 p.m. Accident on Tuttle Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to six calls from April 20-26.