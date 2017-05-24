Cumberland Police Beat: May 25

Arrests

5/12 at 10:34 p.m. Scott Terison, 45, of Tanglewood Lane, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Forest Lake Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/13 at 1:13 a.m. Basil Church, 19, of West Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Greely Road Extension on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

5/13 at 7:36 p.m. Thomas Maloney, 45, of Woodside Drive, Kennebunk, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Main Street on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/12 at 12:25 a.m. Kristi Brown, 39, of Portland Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road in Falmouth on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

5/12 at 8:01 p.m. Justin Brown, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Gray on a charge of failure to obtain a driver’s license within 90 days of residency.

5/13 at 8 a.m. Basil Church, 19, of West Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Greely Road Extension on a charge of littering.

Fire calls

5/12 at 7:51 a.m. Building fire on Main Street.

5/13 at 6:24 p.m. Accident at Main Street and Winn Road.

5/14 at 1:53 p.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

5/15 at 12:38 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Tuttle Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from May 11-17.