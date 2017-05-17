Cumberland Police Beat: May 18

Arrests

5/4 at 10:18 p.m. Michael Barnhart, 30, of Holland Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/5 at 5:54 p.m. Thomas Cobb, 33, of Roosevelt Trail, Raymond, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

5/3 at 7:59 a.m. Vladimir Zintchenko, 42, of Congress Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Kirk Mazuzan on Ledge Road on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/4 at 10:41 a.m. Maxwell Heathco, 18, of Rowe Court, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Main Street on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days.

5/5 at 4:42 p.m. Daniel Barbour, 20, of College Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

5/7 at 6:27 p.m. Power line down on Bruce Hill Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from May 4-10.