Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 25-30.

Summonses

4/29 at 11:30 p.m. Catherine Young, 46, of Tinker Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

4/30 at 2:14 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

5/3 at 7:59 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Torry Pine Lane.

5/3 at 3 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Tuttle Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to five calls from April 27 to May 3.