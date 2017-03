Arrests

No arrests were reported from Feb. 20-27.

Summonses

2/24 at 9 a.m. Cole Rochon, 26, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Merriman on Country Charm Road on a charge of failure to notify of an accident.

Fire calls

2/24 at 12:48 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.

2/24 at 1:15 p.m. Combustible liquid spill on Blackstrap Road.

3/1 at 12:17 p.m. Motor vehicle fire in Gray.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Feb. 23 to March 1.