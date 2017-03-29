Cumberland Police Beat: March 30

Arrests

3/15 at 5:47 p.m. Jeremy Ward, 35, of Old Bath Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating beyond license restrictions.

3/17 at 3:09 a.m. Sarah Baker, 25, of Bonny Eagle Road, Standish, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/18 at 12:45 a.m. Daniel Rice, 22, of Westbrook Street, Portland, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Scott Hendee on Foreside Road.

3/18 at 3:36 a.m. William Wilcox, 21, of Leland Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Foreside Road, and on charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/18 at 11:25 p.m. Ronald Blanchard, 49, of Saint Anns Way, Windham, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on charges of displaying a fictitious vehicle inspection certificate and violating condition of release.

3/18 at 11:53 p.m. Corey Blanchard, 24, of Saint Anns Way, Windham, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/19 at 1:39 a.m. Andrea Rice, 41, of Royal Avenue, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on U.S. Route 1 on charges of violating conditions of release, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/17 at 11:07 p.m. Christopher Rice, 21, of Dutton Hill Road, Windham, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Foreside Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

3/22 at 5:33 p.m. Wind storm assessment on Harris Road.

3/22 at 6 p.m. Power line down on Hedgerow Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from March 16-22.