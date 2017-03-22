Cumberland Police Beat: March 23

Arrests

3/11 at 9:59 p.m. George Bernier, 36, of Hillcrest Drive, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/6 at 12:14 a.m. Shawn Burnell, 36, of Hillside Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Middle Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Fire calls

3/14 at 10:21 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Candlewick Lane.

3/14 at 12:26 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

3/11 at 5:48 p.m. Smoke or odor removal at Greely Middle School.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to two calls from March 9-15.