Cumberland Police Beat: March 2

Arrests

2/17 at 1:08 a.m. Matthew Vietze, 23, of Weymouth Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/19 at 4:01 a.m. Abigail Daggett, 23, of Deepwood Drive, Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Foreside Road, and charged with operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

2/20 at 10:43 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Lawn Avenue on a charge of assault.

2/20 at 10:48 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Lawn Avenue on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

2/16 at 8:44 a.m. Accident on Orchard Road.

2/16 at 9:43 a.m. Power line down on Range Road.

2/16 at 9:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Sunnyfield Lane.

2/16 at 10:22 a.m. Power line down on Blanchard Road.

2/16 at 10:57 a.m. Power line down on Main Street.

2/16 at 5:12 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Range Road.

2/16 at 5:22 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Bruce Hill Road.

2/16 at 9:45 p.m. Building fire in Gray.

2/17 at 6:43 a.m. Combustible liquid spill on Willow Lane.

2/17 at 1:13 p.m. Building fire in Gray.

2/19 at 8:04 p.m. Cooking fire on Carriage Road.

2/20 at 4:50 p.m. Fire detector activation on Buds Trail.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Feb. 16-22.