Cumberland Police Beat: March 16

Arrests

3/2 at 9:50 a.m. Deandre Carthy, 44, of Primrose Lane, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Range Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/3 at 10:09 p.m. Michael Langston, 38, of Kathy Lane, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Skillin Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/5 at 11:39 a.m. Aaron Flagg, 28, of Spring Street, Brewer, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Middle Road, and charged with burglary and domestic violence stalking.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 1-6.

Fire calls

3/2 at 6:53 a.m. Accident on Range Road.

3/2 at 11:04 a.m. Power line down on Skillin Road.

3/3 at 1:06 p.m. Building fire on Tuttle Road.

3/3 at 9:28 p.m. Cooking fire on U.S. Route 1.

3/5 at 5:11 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Stonewall Drive.

3/6 at 7:50 a.m. Chimney fire on Wilson Road.

3/8 at 10:39 a.m. Building fire on Hemlock Drive.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from March 2-8.