Cumberland Police Beat: June 8

Arrests

5/23 at 2:12 a.m. Erin Pierce, 49, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman at Whitney and Orchard roads on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/27 at 3:37 a.m. A 14-year-old male, of Cumberland, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Blanchard Road on a probation hold, and on a charge of assault.

Summonses

5/25 at 10:45 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Main Street on charges of disturbing schools, illegal possession of tobacco by a minor, and probation revocation.

5/25 at 9:25 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Longwoods Road on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco by a minor.

5/27 at 3:31 a.m. A 14-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Blanchard Road on a charge of illegal possession of tobacco by a minor.

Fire calls

5/25 at 9:07 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

5/27 at 9:55 a.m. Alarm system activation on Tuttle Road.

5/28 at 2:58 p.m. Refrigeration leak on Gray Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from May 25-31.