Cumberland Police Beat: June 29

Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 12-18.

Summonses

6/16 at 1:12 a.m. Allen Walsh, 24, of Auburn Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/17 at 4:26 p.m. Julie Wassell, 32, of Parker Way, Turner, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/17 at 9:13 p.m. Theodore Disbennett, 30, of Hennessey Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Tuttle Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violation of conditions of release.

Fire calls

6/15 at 9:36 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Wyman Way.

6/17 at 10:34 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Hawthorne Court.

6/20 at 5:45 p.m. Alarm system activation on Hawthorne Court.

6/21 at 5:03 p.m. Water-related rescue on Longmeadow Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from June 15-21.