Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 6-11.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 6-11.

Fire calls

6/10 at 7:44 a.m. Vehicle fire at Foreside and Sturdivant roads.

6/12 at 7:23 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

6/12 at 1:05 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Blanchard Road.

6/12 at 10:44 p.m. Alarm system activation on Foreside Road.

6/13 at 10:12 a.m. Alarm system activation on Middle Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from June 8-14.