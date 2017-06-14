Cumberland Police Beat: June 15

Arrests

5/30 at 6:16 p.m. Eugene Weir, 73, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Orchard Road on an outstanding local warrant.

5/31 at 4:46 p.m. Anthony Lombardo, 37, of Third Street, Kenduskeag, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Skillin Road on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

6/4 at 12:49 a.m. Marilyn Matthews, 64, of Main Street, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Longwoods Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/31 at 6:25 p.m. Curtis Hunt, 37, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Skillin Road on a charge of operating without a license.

6/1 at 5:53 a.m. Reginald Savage, 53, of Pine Point Road, Oxford, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke in Gray on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

6/1 at 11:12 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Blanchard Road.

6/5 at 10:10 a.m. Heat from short circuit on Farwell Avenue.

6/6 at 1:43 p.m. Accident on Winn Road.

6/6 at 9 p.m. Oil spill on Valley Road.

6/7 at 7:54 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 1-7.