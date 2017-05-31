Cumberland Police Beat: June 1

Arrests

5/17 at 10:33 p.m. Leslie Tar Jr., 45, of Lower Methodist Road, was arrested by Officer Antonio Ridge on Mountain Road in Falmouth on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/21 at 2:30 a.m. Nicholas Gagnon, 37, of Finn Parker Road, Gorham, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Portland Road in Yarmouth on outstanding warrants from another agency, and a charge of violation of conditions of release.

Summonses

5/12 at 2:20 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Lt. Milton Calder on Tuttle Road on a charge of assault.

5/12 at 2:20 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Greely Road Extension on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

5/19 at 12:59 a.m. Derek Dawes, 32, of James Way, Windham, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Goose Pond Road on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days, and obscure marks on a registration plate.

5/20 at 11:25 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Greely Road Extension on a charge of illegal possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

5/20 at 5:10 p.m. Brush fire on Tuttle Road.

5/22 at 10:11 p.m. Flood assessment on Tuttle Road.

5/21 at 9:45 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Westmore Avenue.

5/21 at 9:57 a.m. Brush fire on Blackstrap Road.

5/22 at 11:55 p.m. Accident on Orchard Road.

5/23 at 2:07 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

5/23 at 4:07 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from May 18-24.