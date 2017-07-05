Cumberland Police Beat: July 6

Arrests

6/22 at 4:03 p.m. David Neal Jr., 20, of North Road, Bridgton, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on U.S. Route 1 on outstanding warrants from other agencies.

6/22 at 8:32 p.m. Jason Morgan, 33, of Adam Roberts Road, Windham, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/8 at 11:05 a.m. King Nguyencua, 21, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons by Lt. Milton Calder on Gray Road on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

6/22 at 4:06 p.m. Paul Garnafngin, 26, of Portland Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/24 at 9:33 a.m. Natashia Misner, 27, of Gray Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Gray Road on a charge of permitting another to operate with a suspended registration.

6/24 at 10:11 p.m. Wyatt Dowling, 23, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Foreside Road on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

6/22 at 1:20 p.m. Accident in Gray.

6/22 at 7:46 p.m. Vehicle fire on Forest Lane.

6/25 at 9:39 a.m. Accident on Lower Methodist Road.

6/25 at 12:49 p.m. Odor of smoke on Middle Road.

6/27 at 6:35 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from June 22-28.