Cumberland Police Beat: July 27

Arrests

7/14 at 2:47 a.m. Erin Greene, 37, of Bonney Hill Road, Otisfield, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/14 at 3:12 a.m. Justin Buker, 38, of Bonney Hill Road, Otisfield, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of operating after license revocation.

7/14 at 10:08 p.m. Mark Packard, 47, of Mitton Street, Portland, was arrested by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Gray Road in Falmouth, and charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Summonses

7/14 at 7:14 p.m. John Voye, 40, of James Street, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/14 at 7:40 p.m. Justin Wilson, 32, of Collyer Brook Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

7/15 at 6 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tuttle Road.

7/15 at 6:37 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tuttle Road.

7/17 at 12:36 p.m. False alarm on Middle Road.

7/18 at 2:12 p.m. Smoke detector activation on York Ledge Drive.

7/18 at 5:36 p.m. Accident at Cumberland Service Plaza.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from July 13-19.