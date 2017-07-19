Cumberland Police Beat: July 20

Arrests

7/6 at 8:01 p.m. Emily Boulanger, 24, of Bishop Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Gray Road on charges of operating under the influence, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

7/7 at 7:52 p.m. Tracy Ogara, 33, of North Street, Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Gray on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/9 at 2:42 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Beach Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/9 at 2:47 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Beach Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

7/6 at 3:27 p.m. Vehicle fire at Hillside Avenue and Solar Way.

7/6 at 3:32 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/8 at 9:06 a.m. Smoke detector activation at Cumberland Service Plaza.

7/8 at 2:30 p.m. Power line down on Valley Road.

7/8 at 2:50 p.m. Power line down on Valley Road.

7/11 at 6:25 a.m. Alarm system activation on Drowne Road.

7/12 at 9:06 a.m. Gas leak on Forest Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from July 6-12.