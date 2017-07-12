Cumberland Police Beat: July 13

Arrests

6/29 at 4:45 p.m. Shane Maloney, 26, of Groves Road, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Groves Road in Yarmouth on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

7/2 at 12:18 a.m. Calvin Stroud, 21, of Freeport Road, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Greely Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 26 to July 3.

Fire calls

7/5 at 6:05 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/5 at 1:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 95 in Falmouth.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from June 29 to July 5.