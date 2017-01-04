Cumberland Police Beat: Jan. 5

Arrests

12/20 at 8:51 p.m. Nicholas Beaupre, 28, of Highland Road, Warren, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/22 at 3:22 a.m. Jeffrey Decker, 47, of Brianna Drive, Durham, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Greely Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/24 at 1:13 a.m. Daniel Clark, 34, of Pinewood Drive, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Pinewood Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/21 at 8:10 a.m. Erik Hansen, 33, of Boynton Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle in more than 150 days.

Correction

The Cumberland Police Beat entry for Dec. 8 should have stated that Oliver Steele IV was arrested in part on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charge was listed inaccurately by police.

Fire calls

12/22 at 12:14 p.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

12/22 at 6:01 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

12/23 at 7:41 a.m. Alarm system activation on Sturdivant Road.

12/24 at 11:10 a.m. Special outdoor fire on Stirling Way.

12/26 at 9:31 a.m. Alarm system activation on Sturdivant Road.

12/27 at 2:17 a.m. Accident on Harris Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Dec. 21-28.