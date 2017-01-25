Cumberland Police Beat: Jan. 26

Arrests

1/13 at 10:41 p.m. Patrick Maloney, 27, of Highland Avenue, was arrested by Sgt. Thomas Burgess on Highland Avenue on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 7:54 a.m. Bruce Doughty, 52, of Congress Street, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Tuttle Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle without a license, operating after habitual offender license revocation, failure to obtain a driver’s license and operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

Summonses

1/12 at 4:30 a.m. Brandi Hayes, 43, no address listed, of Readfield, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of failure to stop for an officer.

1/16 at 3:16 p.m. Alexander McAdoo, 20, of Valley Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. David Young on Tuttle Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/12 at 5:29 p.m. Cooking fire on Flintlock Drive.

1/15 at 1:29 p.m. Combustible/flammable gas or liquid situation on Buds Trail.

1/18 at 10:58 a.m. Detector activation on Granite Ridge Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 12-18.