Cumberland Police Beat: Jan. 19

Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 3-8.

Fire calls

1/6 at 12:41 a.m. Alarm system activation on Overlook Drive.

1/6 at 9:17 a.m. Alarm system activation on Interstate 95.

1/6 at 12:33 p.m. Hazardous condition on Blackstrap Road.

1/6 at 2:10 p.m. Cooking fire on Drowne Road.

1/7 at 3:53 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Valley Road.

1/7 at 1:33 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Hawthorne Court.

1/8 at 2:44 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

1/10 at 12:55 p.m. Alarm system activation on Foreside Road.

1/11 at 8:03 a.m. Power line down on Acorn Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Jan. 5-11.